Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

650 Leora Ln Unit: A2

650 Leora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

650 Leora Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
pet friendly
Rent: $905.00 - $1,427.00
Deposit:$199.00
Apartment Amenities

European Full Frame Beveled Cabinets with Decorative Hardware
Nine Foot Ceilings*
Painted Kitchen Accent Wall
Generously Proportioned Outdoor Terraces
Gourmet Island Kitchens
Kitchen Pantries*
Upgraded Custom Kitchen Faucets
Modern Black Track Lighting
Wood and Vinyl Flooring
Designer Drop Pendant Lighting
Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings*
Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds
Master Suites with Large Walk In Closets and Custom Shelving
Garden Style Oval Soaking Tubs
Ceramic Tile Bath
Plush Carpeting
Two Tone Modern Paint Scheme
Custom Rounded Walls
Designer GE and Hotpoint Appliances
Ceran Top Stoves*
Double Stainless Steel Sinks with Disposals
Built In Cabinets and Computer Workstations
Full Sized Washer and Dryer Connections
Ceiling Fan Ready
Pre Wired for Cable Television in Living Rooms and Bedrooms
Multiple Outlets for High Speed Data Transmission and Internet Access
Individual Hot Water Heaters
Energy Efficient 13 Seer Rated Heating and Air Conditioning

Note: Some features available only in select units.
Community Amenities

Oversized Resort Style Swimming Pool With Cascading Fountains and Multiple Conversation Areas
Clubroom with Fireplace and Conversation Area
Executive Business Resource Center with Internet Access PC, Printer and Fax
Complimentary Tanning Studio
Professionally Equipped Cardio Center with HDTV and Cable Access
Lush Landscaping Throughout
24-Hour Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Elegant Italian Architectural Styling with Custom Brick and Stucco Detail
2 New Dog Parks
Free Fitness Classes
On Site Maintenance
On-site Management

Note: * amenities in select floor plans
Pet Policy

Pet Type: Cat, Dog - Breed Restrictio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have any available units?
650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have?
Some of 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Leora Ln Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.

