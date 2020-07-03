All apartments in Lewisville
629 N White Rock Drive
629 N White Rock Drive

629 White Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

629 White Rock Dr, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed room 2 bath 2179 sq ft with huge study wooden flooring master and study new carpet very nice quit neighbor hood near schools near all highways and shopping centers etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 N White Rock Drive have any available units?
629 N White Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 N White Rock Drive have?
Some of 629 N White Rock Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 N White Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 N White Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N White Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 N White Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 629 N White Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 629 N White Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 629 N White Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 N White Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N White Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 629 N White Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 629 N White Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 N White Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N White Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 N White Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

