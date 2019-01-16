541 Pine Street

For sale, lease, owner finance. Need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list. Seller will repair and add to the price. Apply at 'www.homeforeveryone.us' application in supplental docs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
