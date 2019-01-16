All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 541 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
541 Pine Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:54 AM

541 Pine Street

541 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

541 Pine Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For sale, lease, owner finance. Need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list. Seller will repair and add to the price. Apply at 'www.homeforeveryone.us' application in supplental docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Pine Street have any available units?
541 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 541 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 541 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 541 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 541 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 541 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 541 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 541 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District