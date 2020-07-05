540 Waterloo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful New English Tudor Luxury Townhome with Canal View in the Gated Community. Upgrades from granite countertop, SS appliances, back splash and a large family room and dining room open to the kitchen. A large bedroom downstairs and a large master with luxury master bath with the great size of the closet on the third floor. Beautiful on a site swimming pool, a recreation trail next to a canal, great location that is within a few minutes to restaurants and Vista Ridge Mall, convenient to the airport.