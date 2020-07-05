All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 540 Waterloo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
540 Waterloo Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:30 AM

540 Waterloo Drive

540 Waterloo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

540 Waterloo Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful New English Tudor Luxury Townhome with Canal View in the Gated Community. Upgrades from granite countertop, SS appliances, back splash and a large family room and dining room open to the kitchen. A large bedroom downstairs and a large master with luxury master bath with the great size of the closet on the third floor. Beautiful on a site swimming pool, a recreation trail next to a canal, great location that is within a few minutes to restaurants and Vista Ridge Mall, convenient to the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Waterloo Drive have any available units?
540 Waterloo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Waterloo Drive have?
Some of 540 Waterloo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Waterloo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 Waterloo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Waterloo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 540 Waterloo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 540 Waterloo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 540 Waterloo Drive offers parking.
Does 540 Waterloo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Waterloo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Waterloo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 540 Waterloo Drive has a pool.
Does 540 Waterloo Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 Waterloo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Waterloo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Waterloo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District