538 E Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1950s Charmer. 950sf townhome in historic Old Town Lewisville. Remodeled with wood-look flooring, carpet in bedrooms, neutral paint, modern light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, solid wood cabinets, updated windows, SS appliances, and granite countertops with glass tile backsplashes. Close distance to Old Town commuter rail stop. Narrow stairwell with turn to upstairs bedrooms can not accommodate mattresses larger than a twin.

Pets limited to 2 with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application