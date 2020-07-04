All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

538 E Main Street

538 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

538 E Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1950s Charmer. 950sf townhome in historic Old Town Lewisville. Remodeled with wood-look flooring, carpet in bedrooms, neutral paint, modern light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, solid wood cabinets, updated windows, SS appliances, and granite countertops with glass tile backsplashes. Close distance to Old Town commuter rail stop. Narrow stairwell with turn to upstairs bedrooms can not accommodate mattresses larger than a twin.
Pets limited to 2 with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 E Main Street have any available units?
538 E Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 E Main Street have?
Some of 538 E Main Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
538 E Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 E Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 E Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 538 E Main Street offer parking?
No, 538 E Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 538 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 E Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 538 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 538 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 538 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 538 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 E Main Street has units with dishwashers.

