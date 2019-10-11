520 Legends Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive townhome in Main Street Village!*Walk to Old Town shopping & restaurants*Inviting arches envelop front porch*Kitchen offers serve bar to open living & dining plus loft living area up between 2 spacious bedrooms w private baths*Powder bath & utility conveniently located on main floor*Separate tile shower & separate double vanity in mstr*Workbench in attached 2-car garage*Community greenbelt areas*Easy access to commuter highways*