Lewisville, TX
520 Legends Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Legends Drive

520 Legends Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Legends Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive townhome in Main Street Village!*Walk to Old Town shopping & restaurants*Inviting arches envelop front porch*Kitchen offers serve bar to open living & dining plus loft living area up between 2 spacious bedrooms w private baths*Powder bath & utility conveniently located on main floor*Separate tile shower & separate double vanity in mstr*Workbench in attached 2-car garage*Community greenbelt areas*Easy access to commuter highways*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Legends Drive have any available units?
520 Legends Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Legends Drive have?
Some of 520 Legends Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Legends Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Legends Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Legends Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Legends Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 520 Legends Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Legends Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Legends Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Legends Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Legends Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Legends Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Legends Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Legends Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Legends Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Legends Drive has units with dishwashers.

