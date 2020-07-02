520 E Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1950s Charmer. 1,252 sf home in historic Old Town Lewisville. Completely remodeled with wood-look flooring, neutral paint, modern light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, solid wood cabinets, updated windows, SS appliances, and granite countertops with glass tile backsplashes. Adjacent to Old Town commuter rail stop. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE.