All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 520 E Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
520 E Main Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

520 E Main Street

520 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 East Main Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1950s Charmer. 1,252 sf home in historic Old Town Lewisville. Completely remodeled with wood-look flooring, neutral paint, modern light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, solid wood cabinets, updated windows, SS appliances, and granite countertops with glass tile backsplashes. Adjacent to Old Town commuter rail stop. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E Main Street have any available units?
520 E Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E Main Street have?
Some of 520 E Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 E Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 E Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 E Main Street offers parking.
Does 520 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 520 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 520 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E Main Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District