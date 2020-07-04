Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
504 Legends Drive
504 Legends Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
504 Legends Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF LEWISVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT. LOCATED CLOSE TO MODERN CONVENIENCES, HOSPITAL, SHOPPING, HIGHWAY, AIRPORT. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, TRAIN STATION AND HISTORIC HUB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Legends Drive have any available units?
504 Legends Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 504 Legends Drive have?
Some of 504 Legends Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 504 Legends Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Legends Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Legends Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Legends Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 504 Legends Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Legends Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Legends Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Legends Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Legends Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Legends Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Legends Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Legends Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Legends Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Legends Drive has units with dishwashers.
