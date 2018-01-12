All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

501 Highland Dr

501 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Highland Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Lewisville 1/1 $1100

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($100/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 699  *pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Highland Dr have any available units?
501 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Highland Dr have?
Some of 501 Highland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 501 Highland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 501 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 501 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 501 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Highland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Highland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 501 Highland Dr has a pool.
Does 501 Highland Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 501 Highland Dr has accessible units.
Does 501 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.

