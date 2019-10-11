All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

496 Crestview Point Drive

496 Crestview Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

496 Crestview Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed 2.5 Bath two story home with study and granite kitchen countertops. Spacious kitchen open to family room. Large backyard with built in patio. Easy access to all major highways and shopping mall. Walking distance to elementary school. Move in ready now. Vacant and shampooed the carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

