4 Bed 2.5 Bath two story home with study and granite kitchen countertops. Spacious kitchen open to family room. Large backyard with built in patio. Easy access to all major highways and shopping mall. Walking distance to elementary school. Move in ready now. Vacant and shampooed the carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 496 Crestview Point Drive have any available units?
496 Crestview Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 Crestview Point Drive have?
Some of 496 Crestview Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 Crestview Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
496 Crestview Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.