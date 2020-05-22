Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
442 Valley View Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
442 Valley View Drive
442 Valley View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
442 Valley View Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 442 Valley View Drive have any available units?
442 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 442 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 442 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 442 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
442 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 442 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 442 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 442 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 442 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 442 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 442 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 442 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.
