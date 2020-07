Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful home in a great quiet neighborhood of its own - Beautiful home in a great quiet neighborhood of its own. Three bedrooms, Two baths. Washer dryer space, Breakfast area. Excellent floor plan. Closet space. Play area and picnic area. These units are in a subdivision off the Cowan Avenue. This is one story single family detached homes with Front and back yard. There is no private fence in backyard. Parking space is open and in front of the home.



(RLNE4337544)