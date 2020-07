Amenities

This is a three bedroom, two full bath high ceiling single family resident. Fresh Paint, brand new tile floors. Granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Remodel bathroom. Split bedrooms, open style kitchen with a large living area. Three bedrooms. The home is located in a beautiful area with play area, picnic area and basketball court. Pet friendly. Huge space for dog run