Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

417 Elam Drive

417 Elam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Elam Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
- Lots of space w/this floor plan! Formals, study, loft/gameroom, huge master, built-ins in master & study. Wood floors in the living areas, gas fireplace and corner lot in a quiet, secluded neighborhood.

(RLNE5415921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Elam Drive have any available units?
417 Elam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Elam Drive have?
Some of 417 Elam Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Elam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Elam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Elam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Elam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Elam Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Elam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Elam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Elam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Elam Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Elam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Elam Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Elam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Elam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Elam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

