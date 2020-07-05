Beautifully renovated home on almost a quarter acre lot! Home has bamboo floors, newer carpet, updated bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light shining in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
What amenities does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have?
Some of 401 Preston Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Preston Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
