All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 401 Preston Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
401 Preston Oaks Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

401 Preston Oaks Drive

401 Preston Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 Preston Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated home on almost a quarter acre lot! Home has bamboo floors, newer carpet, updated bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with lots of natural light shining in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have any available units?
401 Preston Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have?
Some of 401 Preston Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Preston Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Preston Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Preston Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Preston Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Preston Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District