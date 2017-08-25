363 Teague Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this Great Townhome featuring Wood Laminate Floors & Fireplace with Gas Logs! Staircase with Iron Balusters! Fenced Backyard! Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range & Spacesaver Microwave! Pantry! Stainless Steel Refrigerator included! Master Suite with Granite Countertop, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & 2 Large Walk-In Closets! Upstairs Living Space Alcove outside of Bedrooms 2 & 3! Close to major roads, restaurants & shopping!

