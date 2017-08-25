All apartments in Lewisville
363 Teague Drive

Location

363 Teague Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this Great Townhome featuring Wood Laminate Floors & Fireplace with Gas Logs! Staircase with Iron Balusters! Fenced Backyard! Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range & Spacesaver Microwave! Pantry! Stainless Steel Refrigerator included! Master Suite with Granite Countertop, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & 2 Large Walk-In Closets! Upstairs Living Space Alcove outside of Bedrooms 2 & 3! Close to major roads, restaurants & shopping!
Tenant to verify all schools & measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Teague Drive have any available units?
363 Teague Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Teague Drive have?
Some of 363 Teague Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Teague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
363 Teague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Teague Drive pet-friendly?
No, 363 Teague Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 363 Teague Drive offer parking?
Yes, 363 Teague Drive offers parking.
Does 363 Teague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Teague Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Teague Drive have a pool?
Yes, 363 Teague Drive has a pool.
Does 363 Teague Drive have accessible units?
No, 363 Teague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Teague Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Teague Drive has units with dishwashers.

