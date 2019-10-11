Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 340 Fagg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
340 Fagg
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
340 Fagg
340 Fagg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
340 Fagg Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5407434)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 Fagg have any available units?
340 Fagg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 340 Fagg currently offering any rent specials?
340 Fagg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Fagg pet-friendly?
No, 340 Fagg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 340 Fagg offer parking?
No, 340 Fagg does not offer parking.
Does 340 Fagg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Fagg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Fagg have a pool?
No, 340 Fagg does not have a pool.
Does 340 Fagg have accessible units?
No, 340 Fagg does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Fagg have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Fagg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Fagg have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Fagg does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District