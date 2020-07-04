All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:35 PM

309 S Kealy Avenue

309 South Kealy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 South Kealy Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse in downtown Lewisville!! Spacious 3 bedrooms,3 full bathroom plus half bath. Each Bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have any available units?
309 S Kealy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Kealy Avenue have?
Some of 309 S Kealy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Kealy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Kealy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Kealy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Kealy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 309 S Kealy Avenue offers parking.
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Kealy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 S Kealy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 S Kealy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S Kealy Avenue has units with dishwashers.

