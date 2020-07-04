Beautiful Townhouse in downtown Lewisville!! Spacious 3 bedrooms,3 full bathroom plus half bath. Each Bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and wood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 S Kealy Avenue have any available units?
309 S Kealy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Kealy Avenue have?
Some of 309 S Kealy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Kealy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Kealy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.