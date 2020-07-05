290 Country Ridge Road Drive

Amenities

Beautiful town homes that are completely upgraded with stone granite counter tops, wood plank floors and modern stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove all included. Both washer and dryer included as well. YARD CARE, WATER, AND TRASH all included in monthly rent (est. $125.00 value) Make your search easy and come see your new move in ready town home today! 1 car narrow garage with driveway, garage will not fit oversize vehicles or trucks (max 2 cars parked in tandem). Pictures are of the model. All units are the same floor plan, price and finish outs but the location will depend on the unit number.