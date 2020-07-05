All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019

290 Country Ridge Road Drive

290 Country Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

290 Country Ridge Road, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful town homes that are completely upgraded with stone granite counter tops, wood plank floors and modern stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove all included. Both washer and dryer included as well. YARD CARE, WATER, AND TRASH all included in monthly rent (est. $125.00 value) Make your search easy and come see your new move in ready town home today! 1 car narrow garage with driveway, garage will not fit oversize vehicles or trucks (max 2 cars parked in tandem). Pictures are of the model. All units are the same floor plan, price and finish outs but the location will depend on the unit number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have any available units?
290 Country Ridge Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have?
Some of 290 Country Ridge Road Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Country Ridge Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
290 Country Ridge Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Country Ridge Road Drive pet-friendly?
No, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive offer parking?
Yes, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive offers parking.
Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have a pool?
No, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive does not have a pool.
Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have accessible units?
No, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Country Ridge Road Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Country Ridge Road Drive has units with dishwashers.

