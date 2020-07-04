Rent Calculator
Lewisville, TX
2787 Safe Harbor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2787 Safe Harbor Drive
2787 Safe Harbor Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2787 Safe Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have any available units?
2787 Safe Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2787 Safe Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2787 Safe Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2787 Safe Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2787 Safe Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2787 Safe Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2787 Safe Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
