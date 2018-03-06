Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:23 AM
2703 Safe Harbor Drive
2703 Safe Harbor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2703 Safe Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully upgraded home for Lease . Easy Access to HWY 121. Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Kitchen, Huge Game room, media room. 3 spacious living areas, built in's throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have any available units?
2703 Safe Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2703 Safe Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2703 Safe Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Safe Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Safe Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Safe Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Safe Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
