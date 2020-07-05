2702 Woodpoint Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

YOUR search is OVER! This single story, immaculate condition, gorgeous 3bdrm home 2.5 bath plus home office is calling you. This home is finished to perfection, hardwoods floors, Quartz counter-tops and soaring ceilings are just a glimpse of the features that await. You’ll adore the kitchen, custom stained cabinetry, gorgeous island, SS appliances, professional gas cook-top and subway tile.Which leads into the elegant oversize family room & dining area with updated light fixtures.The master suite has an elegant ambiance & leads into the private bath with oversize walk-in shower.The large laundry room attached to the master closet will have you in aww.Conveniently located to DFW airport, 121,35 & SRT tollway.