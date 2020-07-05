All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2702 Woodpoint Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2702 Woodpoint Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

2702 Woodpoint Road

2702 Woodpoint Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2702 Woodpoint Rd, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
YOUR search is OVER! This single story, immaculate condition, gorgeous 3bdrm home 2.5 bath plus home office is calling you. This home is finished to perfection, hardwoods floors, Quartz counter-tops and soaring ceilings are just a glimpse of the features that await. You’ll adore the kitchen, custom stained cabinetry, gorgeous island, SS appliances, professional gas cook-top and subway tile.Which leads into the elegant oversize family room & dining area with updated light fixtures.The master suite has an elegant ambiance & leads into the private bath with oversize walk-in shower.The large laundry room attached to the master closet will have you in aww.Conveniently located to DFW airport, 121,35 & SRT tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Woodpoint Road have any available units?
2702 Woodpoint Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Woodpoint Road have?
Some of 2702 Woodpoint Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Woodpoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Woodpoint Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Woodpoint Road pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Woodpoint Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2702 Woodpoint Road offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Woodpoint Road offers parking.
Does 2702 Woodpoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Woodpoint Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Woodpoint Road have a pool?
No, 2702 Woodpoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Woodpoint Road have accessible units?
No, 2702 Woodpoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Woodpoint Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Woodpoint Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District