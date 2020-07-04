2603 Lake Ridge Rd

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.
_________________________________ I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.
Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious, Well-Designed Floor Plans
Wood-Style Flooring
Open-Concept Kitchens
Stainless Steel Appliances
Designer Granite Interior Finishes Throughout
Private Patios and Balconies
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Living Rooms
Washer and Dryer Connections
Generous Closet Space
Oversized Lounge Tubs
Walk-In Showers
Dual Vanities
USB Outlets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24/7 Dry Cleaning on Demand (Pressbox)
Resort-Style Lounge Pool with Built-In Beverage Center
State-of-the-Art Poolside Athletic Center
Technology Lounge
Cabanas with Lounge Seating & Grilling Stations
Controlled-Access Gates
Breezeway Garages
Minutes from Pier 121 and Lake Lewisville Marina
Steps from East Hill Park
Minutes from Major Freeways, Shopping, Dining and Pier 121