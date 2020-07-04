All apartments in Lewisville
2603 Lake Ridge Rd

2603 Lake Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Apartment Amenities

  Spacious, Well-Designed Floor Plans

Wood-Style Flooring

Open-Concept Kitchens

Stainless Steel Appliances

Designer Granite Interior Finishes Throughout

Private Patios and Balconies

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Living Rooms

Washer and Dryer Connections

Generous Closet Space

Oversized Lounge Tubs

Walk-In Showers

Dual Vanities

USB Outlets

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24/7 Dry Cleaning on Demand (Pressbox)

Resort-Style Lounge Pool with Built-In Beverage Center

State-of-the-Art Poolside Athletic Center

Technology Lounge

Cabanas with Lounge Seating & Grilling Stations

Controlled-Access Gates

Breezeway Garages

Minutes from Pier 121 and Lake Lewisville Marina

Steps from East Hill Park

Minutes from Major Freeways, Shopping, Dining and Pier 121

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have any available units?
2603 Lake Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have?
Some of 2603 Lake Ridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Lake Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Lake Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Lake Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd has accessible units.
Does 2603 Lake Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Lake Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

