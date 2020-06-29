Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2550 Adam Lane
2550 Adam Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2550 Adam Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Almost new townhome --only 2 year old--Washer, dryer, TV, dining table provided. Sofa may be provided too.
Conveniently located by 121. Hurry! Will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2550 Adam Lane have any available units?
2550 Adam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 2550 Adam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Adam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Adam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2550 Adam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2550 Adam Lane offer parking?
No, 2550 Adam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2550 Adam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 Adam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Adam Lane have a pool?
No, 2550 Adam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Adam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2550 Adam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Adam Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Adam Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Adam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 Adam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
