Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2444 Antler Trail have any available units?
2444 Antler Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2444 Antler Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Antler Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Antler Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 Antler Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2444 Antler Trail offer parking?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Antler Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Antler Trail have a pool?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Antler Trail have accessible units?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Antler Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Antler Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Antler Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
