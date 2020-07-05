All apartments in Lewisville
2438 Deer Run

2438 Deer Run · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with wood cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Deer Run have any available units?
2438 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 Deer Run have?
Some of 2438 Deer Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Deer Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Deer Run pet-friendly?
No, 2438 Deer Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2438 Deer Run offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Deer Run offers parking.
Does 2438 Deer Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 Deer Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Deer Run have a pool?
No, 2438 Deer Run does not have a pool.
Does 2438 Deer Run have accessible units?
No, 2438 Deer Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Deer Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 Deer Run has units with dishwashers.

