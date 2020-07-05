You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with wood cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2438 Deer Run have any available units?
2438 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 Deer Run have?
Some of 2438 Deer Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Deer Run is not currently offering any rent specials.