Lewisville, TX
240 Milan Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:42 AM

240 Milan Street

240 Milan Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 Milan Street, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Toll Brothers Townhome in a gated community for lease. Excellent Location , Close to DFW Airport and all Las Colinas. Stainless Appliances , refrigerator included. Hard wood floors in Family. gourmet kit, granite counters, tile backsplash, 42in cabs, showcase cabs, scraped wood floors, crown molding, indoor sprinkler sys, 18in ceramic tile in nook, dramatic staircase with wrought iron & wood steps, huge master with sit area & walk-out balcony, separate tub & shower, large closet, 2 beds have hardwoods, 4 beds up, covered patio, a real dream home
Low maintenance. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Milan Street have any available units?
240 Milan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Milan Street have?
Some of 240 Milan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Milan Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Milan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Milan Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 Milan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 240 Milan Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 Milan Street offers parking.
Does 240 Milan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Milan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Milan Street have a pool?
No, 240 Milan Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Milan Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Milan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Milan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Milan Street has units with dishwashers.

