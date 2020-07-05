240 Milan Street

Amenities
Beautiful Toll Brothers Townhome in a gated community for lease. Excellent Location , Close to DFW Airport and all Las Colinas. Stainless Appliances , refrigerator included. Hard wood floors in Family. gourmet kit, granite counters, tile backsplash, 42in cabs, showcase cabs, scraped wood floors, crown molding, indoor sprinkler sys, 18in ceramic tile in nook, dramatic staircase with wrought iron & wood steps, huge master with sit area & walk-out balcony, separate tub & shower, large closet, 2 beds have hardwoods, 4 beds up, covered patio, a real dream home
Low maintenance. Lawn care included.