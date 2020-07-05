240 Milan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Toll Brothers Townhome in a gated community for lease. Excellent Location , Close to DFW Airport and all Las Colinas. Stainless Appliances , refrigerator included. Hard wood floors in Family. gourmet kit, granite counters, tile backsplash, 42in cabs, showcase cabs, scraped wood floors, crown molding, indoor sprinkler sys, 18in ceramic tile in nook, dramatic staircase with wrought iron & wood steps, huge master with sit area & walk-out balcony, separate tub & shower, large closet, 2 beds have hardwoods, 4 beds up, covered patio, a real dream home

Low maintenance. Lawn care included.