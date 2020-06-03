Rent Calculator
239 Teakwood Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:27 AM
239 Teakwood Lane
239 Teakwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
239 Teakwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Close to Schools, Shopping and Hwy 121, Open kitchen. Master bedroom is split for privacy. Small storage room at backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
239 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 239 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 239 Teakwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 239 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
239 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 239 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 239 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 239 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 239 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 239 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 239 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 239 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
