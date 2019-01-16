All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2352 San Jacinto Drive

2352 San Jacinto Road · No Longer Available
Location

2352 San Jacinto Road, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming two bedroom town home in a quiet Heritage Hill, with community pool and low maintenance! Large living room and study. Cozy eat-in breakfast nook. Numerous kitchen cabinets and pantry. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Large utility room and two car garage. Second spacious bedroom and bathroom and make up one wing of the house. Large master bedroom with walk-in closest. Community pool is just down the street from this property. HOA has blanket insurance which includes lawn care,roofing and landscaping. Fence updated 2018. Roof and wood flooring in 2017. Fridge will stay with the home. Come See! No washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have any available units?
2352 San Jacinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have?
Some of 2352 San Jacinto Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 San Jacinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2352 San Jacinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 San Jacinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2352 San Jacinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2352 San Jacinto Drive offers parking.
Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 San Jacinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2352 San Jacinto Drive has a pool.
Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 2352 San Jacinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 San Jacinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 San Jacinto Drive has units with dishwashers.

