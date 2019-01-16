2352 San Jacinto Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming two bedroom town home in a quiet Heritage Hill, with community pool and low maintenance! Large living room and study. Cozy eat-in breakfast nook. Numerous kitchen cabinets and pantry. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Large utility room and two car garage. Second spacious bedroom and bathroom and make up one wing of the house. Large master bedroom with walk-in closest. Community pool is just down the street from this property. HOA has blanket insurance which includes lawn care,roofing and landscaping. Fence updated 2018. Roof and wood flooring in 2017. Fridge will stay with the home. Come See! No washer and dryer.