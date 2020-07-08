All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM

2331 Prairie Wind Path

2331 Prairie Wind Path · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Prairie Wind Path, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
GREAT LOCATION~Fast Access to Major Hwys, DFW Airport, Shopping & Entertainment! Features 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Dining, Media & Game Rooms. Luxurious Entry is Welcoming at First Sight with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding & Wrought Iron Staircase. Formal Dining Rm Leads to the Gourmet Kitchen w'a Center Island, SS Appl's, Granite, Dbl Ovens & is Open to the Brkfst Area & Living Rm w’Stone Gas FP! 1st Floor Master w'Granite, Dbl Vanities, Oversize Shower & Walk-in Closet! 2 Great Sized Secondary Bdrms + Full Bath, Game & Media Rooms Up! Backyard Provides Endless Entertaining Possibilities w'Covered Patio Area & Plenty of Yard Space! Washer & Dryer STAYS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have any available units?
2331 Prairie Wind Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have?
Some of 2331 Prairie Wind Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Prairie Wind Path currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Prairie Wind Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Prairie Wind Path pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Prairie Wind Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Prairie Wind Path offers parking.
Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Prairie Wind Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have a pool?
No, 2331 Prairie Wind Path does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have accessible units?
No, 2331 Prairie Wind Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Prairie Wind Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Prairie Wind Path has units with dishwashers.

