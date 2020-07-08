2331 Prairie Wind Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

GREAT LOCATION~Fast Access to Major Hwys, DFW Airport, Shopping & Entertainment! Features 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Dining, Media & Game Rooms. Luxurious Entry is Welcoming at First Sight with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding & Wrought Iron Staircase. Formal Dining Rm Leads to the Gourmet Kitchen w'a Center Island, SS Appl's, Granite, Dbl Ovens & is Open to the Brkfst Area & Living Rm w’Stone Gas FP! 1st Floor Master w'Granite, Dbl Vanities, Oversize Shower & Walk-in Closet! 2 Great Sized Secondary Bdrms + Full Bath, Game & Media Rooms Up! Backyard Provides Endless Entertaining Possibilities w'Covered Patio Area & Plenty of Yard Space! Washer & Dryer STAYS!