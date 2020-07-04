2327 Prairie Wind Path Available 02/01/20 Honey Stop The Car **Coming Soon** - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath* 1 story home* with formal dining*fireplace & covered patio*Luxury kitchen with 42 inch cabinets* SS appliances includes Fridge*washer & dryer**beautiful hardwood floors*crown molding*tankless water heater*Easy access to major highways*Shopping and Restaurants.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2890951)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
