All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2327 Prairie Wind Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2327 Prairie Wind Path
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:59 AM

2327 Prairie Wind Path

2327 Prairie Wind Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 Prairie Wind Path, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2327 Prairie Wind Path Available 02/01/20 Honey Stop The Car **Coming Soon** - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath* 1 story home* with formal dining*fireplace & covered patio*Luxury kitchen with 42 inch cabinets* SS appliances includes Fridge*washer & dryer**beautiful hardwood floors*crown molding*tankless water heater*Easy access to major highways*Shopping and Restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2890951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have any available units?
2327 Prairie Wind Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have?
Some of 2327 Prairie Wind Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Prairie Wind Path currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Prairie Wind Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Prairie Wind Path pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Prairie Wind Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path offer parking?
No, 2327 Prairie Wind Path does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Prairie Wind Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have a pool?
No, 2327 Prairie Wind Path does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have accessible units?
No, 2327 Prairie Wind Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Prairie Wind Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Prairie Wind Path does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District