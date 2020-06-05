2313 Prairie Wind Path

Gorgeous home*with formal dining; game room; fireplace and covered patio*Luxury kitchen with 42 inch cabinets*SS appliances**Frig; Includes Texas size island that opens to large family room with easy flow for family and entertaining** *washer*dryer provided**hardwood flooring*carpet in bedrooms and upstairs*Tankless water heater*Community Pool*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
