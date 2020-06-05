All apartments in Lewisville
2313 Prairie Wind Path

2313 Prairie Wind Path · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Prairie Wind Path, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous home*with formal dining; game room; fireplace and covered patio*Luxury kitchen with 42 inch cabinets*SS appliances**Frig; Includes Texas size island that opens to large family room with easy flow for family and entertaining** *washer*dryer provided**hardwood flooring*carpet in bedrooms and upstairs*Tankless water heater*Community Pool*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have any available units?
2313 Prairie Wind Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have?
Some of 2313 Prairie Wind Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Prairie Wind Path currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Prairie Wind Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Prairie Wind Path pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Prairie Wind Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Prairie Wind Path offers parking.
Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Prairie Wind Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have a pool?
Yes, 2313 Prairie Wind Path has a pool.
Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have accessible units?
No, 2313 Prairie Wind Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Prairie Wind Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Prairie Wind Path has units with dishwashers.

