Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2303 Balleybrooke Drive
2303 Balleybrooke Drive
2303 Balleybrooke Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2303 Balleybrooke Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home within walking distance to lake Lewisville. Front brick porch, beautiful back patio, wood floors, granite counter tops, high ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have any available units?
2303 Balleybrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have?
Some of 2303 Balleybrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2303 Balleybrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Balleybrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Balleybrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Balleybrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Balleybrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
