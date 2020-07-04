Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
223 Elm Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
223 Elm Street
223 Elm Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
223 Elm Street, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Townhome located in Lewisville with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a carport connected to the townhome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 Elm Street have any available units?
223 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 223 Elm Street have?
Some of 223 Elm Street's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 223 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 223 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 223 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 223 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
