Beautiful and bright 3-3-2 in Carrington Village. Nice kitchen with granite counters, island, and stainless appliances. Soaring ceilings, natural light, and gas log fireplace in the family room. One large bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs is another large family room, the master suite, a secondary bedroom, and another full bath. Master suite has a large sitting area, jetted tub, oversized shower and walk-in closet. Private side patio with deck, sail cover and lighting.