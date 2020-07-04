All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
216 Belleville Drive
216 Belleville Drive

216 Belleville Dr · No Longer Available
Location

216 Belleville Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
-- PRICE ADJUSTED -- Ready to move-in! Perfect floorplan for roomates. 3 full bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with 1.5 bath down. Like-new condition, recently built in 2017. Open kitchen that leads into the master bedroom with all the upgrades. Ah, yes. The location. Right smack in the heart of downtown Lewisville. Baby steps away from dining and your new favorite coffee shop, Perc Coffeehouse. One turn from 121 and I-35. Just a short jaunt to Toyota Corporation and Legacy Park. Take action now, or someone else will. These units don’t come on the market often! Fully equipped with refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Belleville Drive have any available units?
216 Belleville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Belleville Drive have?
Some of 216 Belleville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Belleville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Belleville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Belleville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 Belleville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 216 Belleville Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Belleville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Belleville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Belleville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Belleville Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Belleville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Belleville Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Belleville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Belleville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Belleville Drive has units with dishwashers.

