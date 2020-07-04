216 Belleville Drive

Amenities

-- PRICE ADJUSTED -- Ready to move-in! Perfect floorplan for roomates. 3 full bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with 1.5 bath down. Like-new condition, recently built in 2017. Open kitchen that leads into the master bedroom with all the upgrades. Ah, yes. The location. Right smack in the heart of downtown Lewisville. Baby steps away from dining and your new favorite coffee shop, Perc Coffeehouse. One turn from 121 and I-35. Just a short jaunt to Toyota Corporation and Legacy Park. Take action now, or someone else will. These units don’t come on the market often! Fully equipped with refrigerator, washer, and dryer.