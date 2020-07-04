All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:53 AM

2137 Fountain Drive

2137 Fountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Fountain Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom home with two living areas, nice neighborhood, walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Fountain Drive have any available units?
2137 Fountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Fountain Drive have?
Some of 2137 Fountain Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Fountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Fountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Fountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Fountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2137 Fountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Fountain Drive offers parking.
Does 2137 Fountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Fountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Fountain Drive have a pool?
No, 2137 Fountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Fountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2137 Fountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Fountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Fountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

