Lewisville, TX
2136 Glenhaven Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:55 PM

2136 Glenhaven Dr

2136 Glenhaven Drive
Location

2136 Glenhaven Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lewisville is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Tenant responsible for hot tub upkeep. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=EXSkUbItzn&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have any available units?
2136 Glenhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2136 Glenhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Glenhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Glenhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 Glenhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Glenhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Glenhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

