Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:42 AM

2113 Amherst Drive

2113 Amherst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Amherst Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Amherst Drive have any available units?
2113 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 2113 Amherst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2113 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 2113 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 2113 Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Amherst Drive has units with dishwashers.

