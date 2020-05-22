All apartments in Lewisville
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2112 Glenhaven
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:49 PM

2112 Glenhaven

2112 Glenhaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Glenhaven Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Glenhaven have any available units?
2112 Glenhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2112 Glenhaven currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Glenhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Glenhaven pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Glenhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2112 Glenhaven offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Glenhaven offers parking.
Does 2112 Glenhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Glenhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Glenhaven have a pool?
No, 2112 Glenhaven does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Glenhaven have accessible units?
No, 2112 Glenhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Glenhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Glenhaven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Glenhaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Glenhaven does not have units with air conditioning.

