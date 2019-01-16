Amenities
209 Barrington Ln Available 09/05/19 Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome In Gated Community! - Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome In Gated Community! This property features wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, SS Appliances and open to living area. Master suite down w WIC. 2 additional bedrooms on second floor w plush carpeting. Separate utility area. Large fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage. Only minutes away from DFW Airport. Close access to 121 Business. Lewisville ISD.
(RLNE4327549)