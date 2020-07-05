2075 Briarcliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in fantastic neighborhood with new roof, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, paint and more. Walking distance to Parkway Elementary and Lewisville-Harmon High School. Pets are allowed on case by case basis.