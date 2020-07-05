Beautifully updated home in fantastic neighborhood with new roof, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, paint and more. Walking distance to Parkway Elementary and Lewisville-Harmon High School. Pets are allowed on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have any available units?
2075 Briarcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 Briarcliff Road have?
Some of 2075 Briarcliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Briarcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Briarcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Briarcliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 Briarcliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road offer parking?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not offer parking.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have a pool?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2075 Briarcliff Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)