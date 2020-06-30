All apartments in Lewisville
207 Lanyard Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
guest suite
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
new construction
pet friendly
NEW ROW HOME, READY FOR MOVE IN! Located in Old Town Lewisville, just minutes from shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from I-35 or Hwy 121. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. A Home office or guest suite, 2-car garage. Open kitchen-dining-living room, great for entertaining, finished off with quartz counter tops, designer tile backslash, over sized breakfast island. Master bedroom & bath, designer tub, separate shower.
Lease only available through Home Partners of America. Qualification for program and guidelines of lease including but not limited to price, terms, deposits, pets and move-in date are at the sole discretion of HPA.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 207 Lanyard Drive have any available units?
207 Lanyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Lanyard Drive have?
Some of 207 Lanyard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Lanyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Lanyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Lanyard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Lanyard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Lanyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Lanyard Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Lanyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Lanyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Lanyard Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Lanyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Lanyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Lanyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Lanyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Lanyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

