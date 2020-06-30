207 Lanyard Drive

Amenities
NEW ROW HOME, READY FOR MOVE IN! Located in Old Town Lewisville, just minutes from shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from I-35 or Hwy 121. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. A Home office or guest suite, 2-car garage. Open kitchen-dining-living room, great for entertaining, finished off with quartz counter tops, designer tile backslash, over sized breakfast island. Master bedroom & bath, designer tub, separate shower.
Lease only available through Home Partners of America. Qualification for program and guidelines of lease including but not limited to price, terms, deposits, pets and move-in date are at the sole discretion of HPA.