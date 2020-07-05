All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:19 PM

2048 Wanderlust Drive

2048 Wanderlust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Wanderlust Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have any available units?
2048 Wanderlust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2048 Wanderlust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Wanderlust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Wanderlust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 Wanderlust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive offer parking?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have a pool?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have accessible units?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 Wanderlust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 Wanderlust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

