2033 Feather Lane
2033 Feather Lane

2033 Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Feather Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,214 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5667238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Feather Lane have any available units?
2033 Feather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2033 Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Feather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2033 Feather Lane offer parking?
No, 2033 Feather Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Feather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Feather Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2033 Feather Lane has a pool.
Does 2033 Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 2033 Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Feather Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Feather Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Feather Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

