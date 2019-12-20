Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:11 PM
2030 RAVEN Lane
2030 Raven Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2030 Raven Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story brick home with living area with fireplace. Dining area. Master bedroom down and two bedrooms up with second living area. Two car garage. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane have any available units?
2030 RAVEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2030 RAVEN Lane have?
Some of 2030 RAVEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2030 RAVEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2030 RAVEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 RAVEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2030 RAVEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2030 RAVEN Lane offers parking.
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 RAVEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane have a pool?
No, 2030 RAVEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 2030 RAVEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 RAVEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 RAVEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
