All apartments in Lewisville
Home
Lewisville, TX
203 Belleville Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
203 Belleville Drive
203 Belleville Dr
No Longer Available
Location
203 Belleville Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome completed for move! Located walking distance to burgeoning downtown Lewisville! Wooden floors, Granite counters and kitchen open to living room. Clean and well maintained
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 Belleville Drive have any available units?
203 Belleville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 203 Belleville Drive have?
Some of 203 Belleville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 203 Belleville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Belleville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Belleville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Belleville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 203 Belleville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Belleville Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Belleville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Belleville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Belleville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Belleville Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Belleville Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Belleville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Belleville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Belleville Drive has units with dishwashers.
