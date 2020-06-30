Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2021 MALLARD Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 MALLARD Drive
2021 Mallard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2021 Mallard Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story brick home in great neighborhood. Living area with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive have any available units?
2021 MALLARD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2021 MALLARD Drive have?
Some of 2021 MALLARD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2021 MALLARD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 MALLARD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 MALLARD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 MALLARD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 MALLARD Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 MALLARD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 MALLARD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 MALLARD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 MALLARD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 MALLARD Drive has units with dishwashers.
