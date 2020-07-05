199 Carrington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful executive ,like new one story home. Modern & open floor plan, high ceiling, extensive wide plank hardwood floor, 8 ft solid core doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, long serving bar, tumbled marble backsplash, hi-end SS appliances, 42” custom cabs, corner pantry. Large master suite comes with luxurious bath, granite countertop, double vanities, garden tub, large shower with double heads & a huge WIC. Fireplace with gas log & convenient side yard & grassy area are perfect for summer grilling! Great neighborhood, easy access to 121 & 35 & ready to move-in! Great price! Won’t last!