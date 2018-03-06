All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:33 AM

1932 Helen Lane

1932 Helen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Helen Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Walk jog_bike paths to enormous park from this 1-story home with open concept. Corner gas log fireplace warms living & dining areas. Breakfast bar serves open floor plan. Big bright kitchen features microwave, electric range, refrigerator, pantry & tile backsplash along extensive cabinetry & counter top prep space. Updated ceiling fan tops master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Access patio from kitchen & dining. Big backyard grass play area. **Email Amy@BrandPropertiesGroup with any questions***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Helen Lane have any available units?
1932 Helen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Helen Lane have?
Some of 1932 Helen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Helen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Helen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Helen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Helen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1932 Helen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Helen Lane offers parking.
Does 1932 Helen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Helen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Helen Lane have a pool?
No, 1932 Helen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Helen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1932 Helen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Helen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 Helen Lane has units with dishwashers.

